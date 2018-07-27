As Sec 377 is in force, Rahul Gandhi must marry before we hug him: BJP MP

JUST IN
'Make in India' a misnomer? PSUs, states buying Made in China, says report
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

(From the top) Congress President Rahul Gandhi hugs PM Narendra Modi and interacts with him after his speech in the Lok Sabha. Photos: PTI

A day after Rahul Gandhi said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs step back on seeing him as they fear he might hug them, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday took a jibe, saying the leaders might be divorced by their wives if they embrace the Congress president as "Section 377 hasn't been scrapped as yet". 

Dubey said BJP MPs can hug Gandhi only when the Congress president gets married.

"Why should we hug him. Section 377 hasn't been scrapped as yet. And our wives will also give divorce to us. If Rahul Gandhi gets married, then we will hug him," he said.   

The IPC's Section 377 criminalises sex among people of the same gender. 
 

On Wednesday, at an event, Gandhi said the BJP's MPs take "two steps back" on seeing him fearing he might embrace them.

Gandhi was severely criticised by BJP leaders for hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the no-confidence motion against the government last week.

The Congress chief had said he might have a difference of opinion with the ruling party leaders and he can fight them, but he doesn't need to hate them.
 

After a no-holds-barred and scathing criticism of Modi on several issues, including the Rafale jet deal, Gandhi had walked across the Well of the Lok Sabha to the prime minister and hugged him.

The gesture had taken Modi as well as the Treasury Benches by surprise.  
First Published: Fri, July 27 2018. 08:34 IST

