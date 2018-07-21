PM Modi takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi over 'unwanted hug', slams Opposition

Prime Minister Saturday took a dig at the "unwanted hug" he received from chief in Parliament, and said the coming together of many parties against the will only help the 'lotus' bloom.

Modi's reference was to the coming together of several opposition parties in support of the moved by the in Lok Sabha Friday.

The BJP-led NDA won the no-trust vote Friday.

"We asked the reasons for their no confidence but when they failed to give it they ended up giving an unwanted hug," Modi said, referring to Gandhi's embrace.

Addressing a in Shahjahanpur, Modi said: "There is not just one 'dal' (political party) but dal over dal resulting in "dal-dal" (marshy land) which will only help the 'lotus" bloom."



Lotus is the election symbol of the