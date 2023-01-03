JUST IN
Business Standard

Baghel follows Kamal Nath, pitches for Rahul as prime ministerial choice

Buoyed with the success of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Congress leaders are projecting Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate

Topics
Kamal Nath | Rahul Gandhi | Congress

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel

Buoyed with the success of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Congress leaders are projecting Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate.

 

 

After Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath, now Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said that as a party worker he wants that the 2024 general election should be fought under Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

Though Congress leaders want Rahul Gandhi to be projected as the prime ministerial candidate in 2024, the BJP says it's only a daydream.

 

Without opposing Rahul Gandhi's candidature for the Prime Minister post, Congress' alliance partner and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that he doesn't have any problem but everything will be decided when the opposition parties will sit together.

Rahul Gandhi, in his recent media interactions, also batted for unity between the opposition parties, saying, "... what I am hearing on the ground and what I am seeing, it will become very difficult for the BJP to win the election if the opposition stands effectively." The Congress leader, however, cautioned, "... but the opposition has to coordinate properly and the opposition has to go to the people with an alternative vision."

He added that there is "huge undercurrent against the BJP..."

Rahul Gandhi said that there were many like-minded parties who want harmony in the country. "I know Akhikesh ji and Mayawati ji want India to be free of hatred and want harmony in the country."

He asserted that the fight between BJP and Congress is no more a tactical political fight. "Opposition needs a central ideological framework that only Congress can provide but our role is also to make sure that opposition parties feel comfortable."

"For example the Samajwadi Party has position in Uttar Pradesh but its idea will not work in Kerala and Karnataka. Only the Congress can give a national vision while respecting the opposition leaders," he added.

"I want the BJP and the RSS to attack us aggressively, this will help the Congress party understand the ideology. In a way I consider them my guru, they are showing me the way, training me on what not to do," the Congress leader said recently at a press conference.

Regarding his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi said that the foundation of the mega-walkathon is "love, affection and to erase hatred in the nation".

The yatra will resume on Tuesday and enter Uttar Pradesh after which it will proceed to Haryana, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

--IANS

miz/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 08:40 IST

