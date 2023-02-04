JUST IN
BJP appoints new Sikkim unit chief, after Chauhan quits citing indifference
BJP steps up Tripura campaign, Nadda says double-engine govt changed fate
Left, Congress to withdraw candidates fielded against each other in Tripura
Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland: Finding true Northeast on election compass
TMC will not join CPM-Cong alliance in Tripura, Mamata to visit on Feb 6
Poll-bound Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya depend on Centre for development
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to visit poll-bound Meghalaya on Jan 18
BJP freed Manipur from terrorism, bandhs; brought development, says Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Manipur to inaugurate projects
BJP ended terrorism, brought all-round development in Tripura: Amit Shah
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North East
BJP govt at Centre fighting with everyone, alleges Delhi CM Kejriwal
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

BJP appoints new Sikkim unit chief, after Chauhan quits citing indifference

BJP national president J P Nadda also appointed N K Subba its legislative party leader and made D T Lepcha, an MLA, a "special invitee" to the national executive committee

Topics
BJP | Sikkim | Jagat Prakash Nadda

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BJP
Representative Image

The BJP on Saturday appointed D R Thapa as its Sikkim unit president, weeks after his predecessor D B Chauhan quit alleging "indifference" from the central leadership towards the state organisation.

BJP national president J P Nadda also appointed N K Subba its legislative party leader and made D T Lepcha, an MLA, a "special invitee" to the national executive committee, a statement said.

The BJP's move to put its house in order in Sikkim comes as the party gears up for polls in the northeastern state next year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BJP

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 13:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU