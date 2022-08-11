BJP bowled bouncer to Jharkhand, lost govt in Bihar: Bhupesh Baghel

-
In a veiled attack on the BJP, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday claimed that attempts to topple the Jharkhand government boomeranged and resulted in the loss of government in Bihar.
The Congress leader's statement came a day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar dumped the BJP and joined hands with the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) to form a new government in Jharkhand.
I heard that attempts were made to topple the Jharkhand government. In the terminology of cricket, they bowled a bouncer but Jharkhand played a hook shot and they lost their government in Bihar, Baghel said here.
There were allegations in recent times that the BJP is trying to overthrow the JMM-led government in Jharkhand.
The Chhattisgarh CM said, Earlier, ED and CBI used to visit Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. They would now also visit Bihar.
Addressing a gathering on the concluding programme of the two-day Jharkhand Tribal Festival here, Baghel alleged that the Centre is trying to snatch the rights of tribal and rural people.
The rights given under Forest Rights Act are being stopped. The power of Gram Sabha is being restricted. For the development of forest dwellers, schools, roads, Anganwadi centres and ponds are needed but they are not being set up, he said.
The Congress leader said people have to be aware of their rights and fight for them.
States like Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh where a large number of tribals live are oxygen chambers of the country, as people protect their forests, he said.
These states are also providing energy to the country through their coal reserves, he said.
Speaking on the occasion, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said if tribal people are saved, they will take care of forests, water and land.
Despite the rain, artists and representatives from Jharkhand and other states participated in the festival and made it a success. We will organise the festival every year, he said.
