JUST IN
Crushing defeat of BJP's misdeeds, says Akhilesh on bail to Khushi Dubey
Bharat Jodo Yatra set to re-enter Haryana on Thursday: Congress
BJP president J P Nadda on two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka
Centre should disburse funds for MGNREGS: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
BJP will raise voice against misrule of BJD govt in Odisha: Pradhan
JP Nadda to hold meeting with BJP's national general secretaries on Jan 10
CM Yogi to hold roadshow in Mumbai ahead of UP's Global Investors Summit
Bommai to present popular, surplus budget in poll-bound Karnataka in Feb
SYL meet: Congress asks Mann to present strong case, SAD wants him to skip
Trouble in Bihar's ruling alliance as RJD ministers skip Nitish's event
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Never insulted any national icon, says Ajit Pawar on Sambhaji controversy
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

BJP chief Nadda to take part in events in Karnataka's Chitradurga, Tumakur

Bharatiya Janata Party's national president JP Nadda will take part in several events in Karnataka's Chitradurga and Tumakur districts on Thursday, said official sources

Topics
BJP | Karnataka | Jagat Prakash Nadda

ANI  General News 

J P Nadda
J P Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party's national president JP Nadda will take part in several events in Karnataka's Chitradurga and Tumakur districts on Thursday, said official sources.

Six events are scheduled on January 5 beginning from 12:45 PM and going on until 6:10 PM, which include Darshan at Sri Siddaganga Math, Sri Madhara Channayya Math and Sri Taralabalu Math.

The first event will be held in Vinayaka Kalyana Mantapa in Tumakur district at 12:45 PM which shall include a Shakti Kendra Pramukh meeting. Nadda will conclude the programmes with the darshan at Sri Taralabalu Math in the Sirigere area of Chitradurga district.

The second event will be held in Tumakur district at 1:55 PM which shall include darshan at Sri Siddaganga Math.

The third event will be held in DC Office Circle in Chitradurga district at 3:40 PM which shall include garlanding of the statues of Veera Madhakari Nayaka, Onake Obbavva and Dr BR Ambedkar.

The fourth event will be held in the Anubhava Mantapa area of Chitradurga district at 4:05 PM where Nadda will be addressing BJP workers.

The fifth event will be held in Chitradurga district at 5:25 PM where he will be offering prayers at Sri Madhara Channayya Math.

Nadda will be holding several events and rallies in the poll-bound Karnataka on January 5 and 6.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah stressed that the BJP needs to strengthen its organisation in the southern part of the country and said that Karnataka is the "gateway" to the South for the party.

Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BJP

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 08:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU