Telangana BJP chief gets trolled for 'carrying' shoes of Amit Shah

A video of Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay rushing to fetch footwear of union Home Minister Amit Shah went viral on social media on Monday.
Sanjay, who is also a Member of Parliament, is seen carrying the footwear and keeping it in front of Amit Shah when the latter came out of Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad on Sunday.
Leaders of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Congress party branded Sanjay a 'slave' of Delhi and Gujarat leaders and called for safeguarding the self-respect of Telangana.
TRS leaders brutally trolled Sanjay, who often accuses TRS leaders of being slave to Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao.
TRS working president K. T. Rama Rao tweeted that people of Telangana are watching 'Gujarati slaves who carry Delhi shoes and also the leader who is fighting against the Delhi leaders.'
Rama Rao, who is a state minister and son of Chief Minister KCR, stated that all sections of society are ready to reject those who insulted Telangana's self-respect and to protect Telangana's self-esteem.
"The speed and focus in bringing slippers shows tomorrow BJP will keep our state at the feet of Amit Shah... Beware Telangana," tweeted another TRS leader M. Krishank.
Leaders of Congress also lashed out at Bandi Sanjay for 'slavery'. AICC in charge for Telangana Manickam Tagore posted the video with the comment 'Telugu self-respect'. "What's the position of the Backward class leader in BJP see the truth," he wrote.
"Bandi kept the Telugu self-respect at the feet of a former tadi paar," reads a tweet from TPCC's official handle.
Congress leader Addanki Dayakar also slammed Bandi Sanjay saying that the state BJP chief has denigrated Telangana society.
Amit Shah on Sunday visited Telangana. After offering prayers at Secunderabad temple, he addressed a public meeting in Munugode Assembly constituency to formally launch BJP's campaign for by-election.
--IANS
ms/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
