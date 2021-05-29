BJP-led govt pursuing vendetta politics: Mamata on row over meeting with PM

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal Exit Poll results: TMC walks tightrope; huge gain for BJP
West Bengal Polls LIVE: Huge turnout of women, says EC as polling ends
Bengal polls: BJP to make inroads but TMC will prevail, predict two surveys
Modi tempers attack on Mamata as he winds up West Bengal poll campaign
TMC faces fresh spate of defections; 5 sitting MLAs, other leaders join BJP
-
Alleging that the BJP-led Centre was pursuing "vendetta politics", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday appealed to the Union government to withdraw its order recalling Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay and allow the senior bureaucrat to work for people amid the COVID-19 crisis.
She also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were trying to create problems for her government at every step as they were yet to come to terms with BJP's defeat in the assembly elections.
"If Prime Minister asks me to touch his feet for welfare of Bengal people, I am ready to do that; but I should not be insulted," she further said.
"Because you (Modi and Shah) cannot digest BJP's defeat in (Bengal), you have started creating problems for us from Day one. What is the fault of the chief secretary?
"Recalling the chief secretary amid the COVID crisis goes on to show that the Centre was indulging in political vendetta," she asserted.
Talking about the criticism she faced for skipping the review meeting with Modi on cyclone devastation, Banerjee said, "It was supposed to be held between the PM and the CM. Why were BJP leaders called to the session?"
She also claimed that opposition leaders were not invited to similar review meetings held in Gujarat and Odisha, the two states that also faced cyclone fury over the past few days.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU