JUST IN
BJP to go solo in upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections: Amit Shah
Shah seeks support for BJP in K'taka's Mandya, calls Congress, JDS corrupt
Shah will be in Mandya, as BJP focuses on Old Mysuru region for 2023 polls
Ousted AIADMK leader V K Sasikala will meet supporters on January 1
Telangana govt misappropriates panchayat funds: BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar
Rahul didn't visit Narasimha Rao's statue due to security reasons: Goud
Not inch of land will be ceded to Karnataka: Maharashtra BJP chief
Jairam Ramesh to move SC against BJP MP Pragya Thakur over 'hate speech'
Tamil Nadu Congress on path of rejuvenation, gears up for 2024 LS polls
Telangana CM-led BRS assets up by 66% during 2021-22, shows ECI data
You are here: Home » Politics » News » South
Raghav Chadha releases his Rajya Sabha report card, bags 100% attendance
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

BJP to go solo in upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections: Amit Shah

He also expressed confidence that the BJP will win 21 seats in Bengaluru, and form the government in Karnataka

Topics
BJP | Karnataka Assembly elections

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Amit Shah, Home Minister
Photo: Twitter

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Saturday that the ruling BJP in Karnataka will go solo in next year's Assembly elections.

Addressing a convention of BJP booth presidents at the Palace Grounds here, Shah urged the party workers to ensure victory for the saffron party.

"It is a direct contest. JD(S) and Congress are two sides of the same coin. Voting for JD(S) is as good as voting for the Congress in Karnataka," Shah said.

He also expressed confidence that the BJP will win 21 seats in Bengaluru, and form the government in Karnataka.

"The party workers should leave behind all other work and focus on achieving victory for the BJP," Shah said.

Shah also said that the BJP would attain majority and finish off casteism and family politics in the southern state.

He urged the voters of Bengaluru and Karnataka that they should decide whether they support patriots or go with parties which support tukde-tukde gangs in the country.

"For BJP, vote-bank politics is not important. The security of the nation is important," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BJP

First Published: Sun, January 01 2023. 08:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU