BJP to go solo in upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Saturday that the ruling BJP in Karnataka will go solo in next year's Assembly elections.
Addressing a convention of BJP booth presidents at the Palace Grounds here, Shah urged the party workers to ensure victory for the saffron party.
"It is a direct contest. JD(S) and Congress are two sides of the same coin. Voting for JD(S) is as good as voting for the Congress in Karnataka," Shah said.
He also expressed confidence that the BJP will win 21 seats in Bengaluru, and form the government in Karnataka.
"The party workers should leave behind all other work and focus on achieving victory for the BJP," Shah said.
Shah also said that the BJP would attain majority and finish off casteism and family politics in the southern state.
He urged the voters of Bengaluru and Karnataka that they should decide whether they support patriots or go with parties which support tukde-tukde gangs in the country.
"For BJP, vote-bank politics is not important. The security of the nation is important," he said.
First Published: Sun, January 01 2023. 08:17 IST
