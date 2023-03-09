JUST IN
Sanction Maharashtra two more airports: Aditya Thackeray urges Scindia
Karnataka bribery case: Accused MLA Madal likely to be expelled from BJP
Activists of Shiv Sena factions clash in Thane over control of party office
Anger, desperation in Uddhav's speech in Ratnagiri rally: Fadnavis
BJP only knows how to serve lies to people: Congress leader D K Shivakumar
Said, unsaid promises set the stage for Karnataka Assembly polls
BJP to launch 'Ashirwad yatra' in Mumbai Lok Sabha constituencies on Sunday
Bribery case: Karnataka Congress to lay siege to CM Bommai's residence
BJP is only alternative to all parties in Telangana, says NV Subhash
K'taka BJP MLA resigns from KSDL board after son's arrest in bribery case
You are here: Home » Politics » News » South
PM Modi and Australian PM Albanese's to visit Gujarat on Day 1 of visit
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

BJP will not get more than 65 seats: D K Shivakumar on Karnataka elections

"We have almost discussed 75% of seat allotments. Decision on all seats will be taken soon, then we'll send them to high command," he added

Topics
BJP | D K Shivakumar | Karnataka elections

ANI 

Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar
Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar on Wednesday exuded confidence that the Basavaraj-led BJP government in Karnataka will not be able to secure more than 65 seats in the elections slated in the state later this year.

"We're confident of our numbers. We know BJP will not get more than 65 seats. According to my information, they will come down to 40 seats," Shivakumar told reporters.

He recalled that they (BJP) had got (40 seats) earlier also when BS Yediyurappa was Chief Minister.

Shivakumar said that all people including farmers are saying the same thing that the BJP party will not get more than 65 seats this time.

"We have almost discussed 75% of seat allotments. Decision on all seats will be taken soon, then we'll send them to high command," he added.

Meanwhile, on March 2, in an exclusive interview with ANI, Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai said that BJP will win the assembly elections in Karnataka with a full majority and the Congress is making false promises to win the polls which will not work.

On being questioned whether Congress has a chance of winning the elections, Bommai said that Congress is trying to win the polls but will not succeed as their track record is bad and they didn't do anything for the people while they were in power. He said the Congress only divided the society while they were in power.

"They did nothing, especially for the SCs/STs. That is why, they are not in the government. Now they are trying a lot and making false promises which are impossible to be fulfilled. They are saying they will give Rs 2,000 to each household and for that they require Rs 24,000 thousand crore. How will they get this huge amount. Congress is desperate to win the polls, which is why they are making false promises," Bommai had said earlier in the month.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls later this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BJP

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 07:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU