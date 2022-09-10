BJP will win all 80 Uttar Pradesh seats in 2024: Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

-
ALSO READ
As 2024 LS polls approach, Oppn parties are chopping and changing strategy
With eye on 2024 elections, Congress Prez Sonia Gandhi announces task force
BJP eyes 35 seats in Bihar for 2024 Lok Sabha polls after NDA ouster
Sharad Pawar renews pitch for opposition unity for 2024 Lok Sabha polls
BJP will emerge as largest party in Punjab in 2024 LS polls: Shah
-
The BJP will win all 80 seats from Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 parliamentary elections, wiping out the vote share of all opposition parties including the Samajwadi Party, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak claimed Saturday.
"Akihlesh Yadav has confined himself to Twitter and social media, while BJP leaders and workers are carrying out the message of welfare schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he told the media at the Circuit House here, attacking the Samajwadi Party chief.
His statement came hours after a banner emerged at the SP headquarters in Lucknow with this message: "UP + Bihar = Gayi Modi Sarkar (If Uttar Pradesh and Bihar join hands, the Modi government will be ousted."
Pathak said the Samajwadi Party's vote share would be obliterated in 2024.
"The BJP has defeated Opposition parties including the Samajwadi Party in 2014, 2017, 2019. And in 2024, we will get all 80 seats," he said.
In a reply to a question, Pathak also said there is no need to be apprehensive about a proposed survey by the state government on unrecognised madrassas in Uttar Pradesh.
"Those who are indulging in illegal practices will face action and those who are following the law must not be afraid. No action will be taken against them," he claimed.
Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Minority Affairs Danish Azad Ansari said last week the state government will conduct a survey of unrecognised madrassas in the State to gather information about number of teachers, curriculum, and basic facilities available there, among others.
Pathak said the BJP government is committed to maintain law and order and will not tolerate anything against the law.
He also spoke spoke on the state government's preparation to fight dengue.
He said the BJP government conducted two camps this year to prepare for the prevention of communicable disease. Dengue cases this year have been fewer than last year, he said.
Wherever cases have been found, the health department is actively working to control the cases, he said.
Pathak also inspected under-construction Super Speciality building at the Sarojani Naidu Medical College premises and later also inspected a water treatment plant at Sikandra.
He was accompanied by local MLAs, Agra Mayor and party workers and officials of the respective departments.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU