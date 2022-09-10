Congress to issue delegates' list on Sep 20 for president post contenders

-
Anyone wanting to file nomination for the post of Congress president will be able see the list of all 9,000 delegates from the office of central election authority at the AICC office from September 20, Congress leader Madhusudan Mistry has said.
Addressing the concerns of five MPs, including Shashi Tharoor, Karti Chidambaram, and Manish Tewari, over the electoral rolls and the "transparency, fairness" in the election process, Mistry said those seeking to contest the poll can check the names of 10 delegates from the list.
Once the nomination is signed and handed over to the Chief Returning Officer, they will get the entire list of the delegates, he said in a letter to the MPs.
"If anyone desires to get nominations from ten supporters from different states, the list of all 9000+ delegates will be available in my office at AICC, Delhi from 20th September (11 AM to 6 PM), before they file their nomination on 24th September," Mistry said in his letter to Tharoor and others.
"They can come and choose their 10 supporters (delegates) from the list and obtain their (delegates) signature for nomination," he said.
The Congress President's election will be held on October 17 and nominations can be filed from September 24 to 30.
"This should resolve the anxiety of anybody about the process of filing their nominations without knowing the names of the delegates. Once the nomination is signed and handed over to the Chief Returning Officer, they will get the entire list of the delegates.
"I hope this satisfies the needs of you and other colleagues who have signed the letter. I express my gratitude to Shashi ji for calling and having a conversation with me on the same today," Mistry also said in his letter.
Sharing the letter, Tharoor said on Twitter, "I am pleased that this clarification has come in the form of his constructive reply to our letter (attached). In view of these assurances, I am satisfied. Many will be glad to move on with an election process that in my view will only strengthen the party."
Chidambaram also tweeted: "As a signatory to the letter along with my parliamentary colleagues, I am satisfied with the reply from @MD_Mistry ji & I endorse the sentiments of my senior colleague @ShashiTharoor."
Mistry said those who want to file a nomination should check if they have a delegate identity card available with them.
Only people with valid identity cards will be allowed to sign on the nomination papers for the position of the Congress President, Mistry said in his letter.
