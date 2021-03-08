Both Houses of Parliament to commence at 11 am from Tuesday

Both Houses of the will commence their sitting from 11 am on Tuesday.

The decision to revise the timing of both Houses was announced on Monday. Both and were operating under curtailed hours of timing and social distancing norms amid COVID-19 induced norms.

Member of Parliament, Vandana Chavan, in the Chair, informed members today that the sitting of the Upper House to commence from 11 am to 6 pm from tomorrow.

"On the request from many members from various parties, the Chairman has decided that from Tuesday, the sitting of will commence from 11 am will 6 pm as usual timings of the House. Members will sit in Rajya Sabha and gallery," she said.

Meanwhile, the will also function as per usual timings of the House existing before the COVID-19 situation from tomorrow.

The second part of the Budget session of commenced from Monday with all COVID-19 precautionary measures in place.

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha was scheduled to function from 9 am to 2 pm while was scheduled to function between 4 pm to 10 pm.

The Budget Session of Parliament, which commenced with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind on January 29, concluded on February 29. The Union budget was tabled in the by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)