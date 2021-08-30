BSP's outreach to Brahmins vote-bank politics: Uttar Pradesh BJP president

-
Targeting the BSP over its outreach to Brahmins, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh on Monday said its leaders are now visiting temples and offering prayers to woo the community ahead of the assembly polls slated for early next year.
Singh said the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party have committed the heinous sin of ruining Uttar Pradesh by indulging in politics of appeasement, casteism, corruption, terror and fear.
Interacting with people at Valmiki Basti in Indranagar here, he also accused the two parties of handing over the state to criminals during their rule.
Referring to the BSP's outreach to Brahmins, the BJP leader said the party is now trying to woo them and its leaders are visiting temples and offering prayers just to reap electoral dividends.
Last month, the BSP had launched a campaign from Ayodhya to reach out to Brahmin voters with its supremo Mayawati urging the community not to be "misled" by the BJP.
The Uttar Pradesh BJP president also held a meeting with some Sikh community members on the issues of farmers at Pateri Farm on Nainital Road here.
He assured them that cases registered against peasants for stubble burning will be withdrawn and payment of sugarcane dues will be made soon.
His assurance came days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had made several pro-farmers announcements, including withdrawing cases against them for stubble burning and launching a one-time settlement (OTS) scheme for interest waiver on their electricity dues.
Addressing his party workers later, Singh laid stress on strengthening the organisation at the booth level to ensure the party's victory in the coming assembly polls.
"With the formation of strong booth committees, the resolve of victory in every booth will be fulfilled," he said.
He also called upon the workers to get involved in the preparations for the elections wholeheartedly.
He said that the BJP government under Adityanath has changed the state's image created by previous dispensations led by the SP, BSP and the Congress.
