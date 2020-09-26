Congress no-confidence motion against Yediyurappa's Karnataka govt defeated

-
The no-confidence motion moved
by the opposition Congress against the BJP government in Karnataka led by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was defeated by voice vote on Saturday night.
After a fierce debate for about six hours, the no-confidence motion moved by leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah was defeated by a voice vote.
"The motion is in favour of Nos.The motion is defeated by the voice vote, Speaker Kageri said as he winded up the current session of the Karnataka Assembly.
