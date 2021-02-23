Centre using ED, CBI, I-T department to pull down our govts: Congress

-
-
The Congress lost its second government in a year after the Puducherry regime fell, following the collapse of the Madhya Pradesh government last year.
Both Congress governments fell because of resignation of MLAs which reduced the strength of the party.
The Congress has blamed the Union government for misusing agencies and pulling down its elected governments in states.
Puducherry Congress in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao told IANS, "The actions of the BJP-ruled central government using agencies such as CBI, I-T department, ED, have threatened, blackmailed and coerced our MLAs."
The party alleged that crores of rupees were used in horse trading and to topple its government.
"They know that the government worked for the people, despite the obstacles, despite the non-cooperation of the Centre."
Gundu Rao said, "the elected government has been destabilised, because of the 'Mafia politics' of BJP, what they have done in different states in India, what they have done in Maharashtra, what they have done in Karnataka, in Rajasthan, in Madhya Pradesh, in northeastern states, what they are doing in West Bengal".
He alleged that the BJP has no respect for democracy.
Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy had resigned on Monday after his Congress-led government collapsed just before facing the floor test in the Assembly.
"What is happening in Puducherry now is political prostitution. But the truth will prevail," Narayanasamy had said.
He alleged that former Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and the Centre colluded with the opposition to destabilise his government.
After his hard-hitting speech, slamming the Centre for colluding with the opposition to topple his government and arguments over voting rights of three nominated MLAs, the Chief Minister and his MLAs walked out of the House.
Congress leader and former General Secretary B.K. Hariprasad had said that "BJP is pulling down governments where they don't get a majority through elections."
--IANS
miz/kr
