Cong cries vendetta politics as CBI raids residence of Gehlot's brother

Congress on Friday termed the CBI searches at the Jodhpur residence of Agrasen Gehlot, the brother of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot "vendetta politics".
Newly appointed party General Secretary, communication Jairam Ramesh said: "This is vendetta politics beyond all bounds. @ashokgehlot51 was at the forefront of the protests in Delhi over the past three days, and this is Modi Govt's brazen response! We will not be silenced!"
The Centre is doing vendetta politics as Ashok Gehlot had participated in the agitation against summoning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case, the party alleged.
On Friday, the CBI raided Agrasen Gehlot's residence in Jodhpur.
