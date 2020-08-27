JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Why no interest waiver on loans for middle class, Rahul Gandhi asks govt
Business Standard

Congress doing politics over JEE, NEET exam schedule, alleges BJP

The BJP accused the Congress of doing "politics" over the issue of JEE-Mains and NEET exams, and said the Modi government won't let the opposition party "spoil" students' future to find relevance

Topics
NEET JEE | Congress | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Students, exams, examination, results, school, education
Photo: Shutterstock

The BJP on Thursday accused the Congress of doing "politics" over the issue of JEE-Mains and NEET exams, and said the Modi government won't let the opposition party "spoil" students' future to find relevance.

Congress and various opposition parties have demanded that the examinations be deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic and floods in parts of the country, even as the Union government has made it clear that they will be held as per schedule with due precautions.

"The Congress believes students must lose a year so it doesn't lose an opportunity for politics. Over 85% #JEENEET candidates don't agree and have downloaded admit cards. The Modi government won't let Congress spoil students' future to find relevance," BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav said.

While the NEET is slated to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains is scheduled between September 1-6. Around 9.53 lakh candidates have registered for JEE-Mains and 15.97 lakh students have registered for NEET.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 27 2020. 19:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU