BJP govt trying to cover up PSI scam in Karnataka: Randeep Singh Surjewala
MNM extends support to Cong on Erode East bypoll in TN: Kamal Haasan

Actor Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) on Wednesday extended unconditional support to Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan for the February 27 Erode East bypoll in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu | Indian National Congress | Kamal Haasan on politics

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Actor Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) on Wednesday extended unconditional support to Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan for the February 27 Erode East bypoll, saying it was a "moment of national importance" to fight for the common cause of joining hands against "communal forces."

Elangovan, senior Congress leader and former union minister, is the candidate of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Aliance (SPA). The bypoll was necessitated due to the recent death of sitting local legislator and his son Thirumahan Everaa.

Briefing reporters after chairing a meeting of the party's Administrative and Executive councils, Haasan said they unanimously decided to extend "unconditional support" to the DMK-led SPA candidate and "my friend" Elangovan.

"Myself and my partymen will extend whatever assistance is required for Elangovan's win," and ensure a big victory margin for the Congress leader, Haasan added.

This is the first time the actor-politician is extending support to a candidate of another party in the elections as MNM had faced the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the 2021 state Assembly elections by itself.

Asked about his supporting the DMK backed candidate, Haasan said he had joined hands to fight against communal forces and those that were trying to "intrude" into every aspect of people's life including food.

"When it comes to national importance, you have to rub off differences," he said, responding to a question but indicated any decision over possible alliance for the 2024 Parliamentay elections will be taken then.

Elangovan had earlier met Haasan.

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 14:32 IST

