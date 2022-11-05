JUST IN
Uddhav asks party workers to be ready for mid-term polls in Maharashtra
AAP names former TV anchor Isudan Gadhvi as CM candidate for Gujarat
Reasonable to have ambition in politics, approach makes difference: Gehlot
BJP chief Nadda says party will form govt in Gujarat with big majority
PM should pull up Gujarat govt to come clean on investigation process: Cong
Gujarat: 3-way poll contest in bipolar state politics, all eyes on AAP
Won't allow BJP to implement CAA, says Mamata; it will be done: Minister
Ex-BJP MP Prabhatsinh Chauhan from Panchmahal in Gujarat joins Congress
Bengal will not be left out of CAA implementation process: BJP leader
Congress to launch 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatra' in poll-bound Gujarat
You are here: Home » Politics » News » West
Bihar will be among top 5 states in 2 yrs if given special status: Tejashwi
Political parties in Odisha start preparations for Dec 5 Padmapur bypoll
Business Standard

Congress leader Himanshu Vyas joins BJP in Gujarat ahead of elections

Senior Congress leader Himanshu Vyas joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Saturday

Topics
Gujarat | Elections | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  Gandhinagar 

Senior Congress leader Himanshu Vyas joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Saturday.

BJP leader and Union home minister Amit Shah welcomed him into the party fold. The development came ahead of the next month's Assembly elections in Gujarat. Vyas, who held the post of secretary in the Congress, blamed the party leadership for his decision to quit, saying those who work for the party are ignored while sycophants get ahead. "The Congress leadership has failed in people's eyes and also failed in communicating with party workers," he told reporters. "The leadership is surrounded by people who do not allow true workers to approach the leadership," he added. He had been sidelined in the Congress for the last two years, Vyas claimed. Vyas had fought election twice from Wadhwan Assembly seat in Surendranagar district of the state but lost both the times.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gujarat

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 23:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU