Congress leader Himanshu Vyas joins BJP in Gujarat ahead of elections

-
ALSO READ
PKL 9: Himanshu Singh leads Tamil Thalaivas in victory over Patna Pirates
Gujarat Cong MLA invites PM Modi to Somnath with request to travel by road
Gujarat Congress unit slams BJP govt for sending delegation to Delhi
Gujarat Assembly elections to be held in 2 phases, results on Dec 8
Ex-Congress Haryana leader Kuldeep Bishnoi joins BJP, says Modi 'best' PM
-
Senior Congress leader Himanshu Vyas joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Saturday.
BJP leader and Union home minister Amit Shah welcomed him into the party fold. The development came ahead of the next month's Assembly elections in Gujarat. Vyas, who held the post of secretary in the Congress, blamed the party leadership for his decision to quit, saying those who work for the party are ignored while sycophants get ahead. "The Congress leadership has failed in people's eyes and also failed in communicating with party workers," he told reporters. "The leadership is surrounded by people who do not allow true workers to approach the leadership," he added. He had been sidelined in the Congress for the last two years, Vyas claimed. Vyas had fought election twice from Wadhwan Assembly seat in Surendranagar district of the state but lost both the times.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 23:20 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU