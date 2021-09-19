Charanjit Singh Channi to take oath as Punjab Chief Minister on Monday

-
Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi will take oath as the chief minister of Punjab on Monday.
Channi, who was elected the Congress Legislature Party leader on Sunday, met the governor in the evening and said, "The oath-taking ceremony will take place at 11 am on Monday.
He was flanked by state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and other leaders.
Channi will be the first Dalit to hold the post in the state.
Channi's election as the CLP leader came a day after Amarinder Singh resigned as the chief minister amid a bitter power tussle with Sidhu.
A minister in the outgoing Amarinder Singh cabinet, Channi's selection assumes significance as the dissension-riven Congress faces the Assembly polls in less than five months.
