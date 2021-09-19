Ambika Soni declines to become Punjab CM, suggests a Sikh for the post

leader Ambika Soni, who was called in a late night meeting with Rahul Gandhi, has declined to become the chief minister. Sources close to her said she has instead suggested that a Sikh become the Chief Minister.

After the refusal, the which wanted Ambika to become the CM after Amarinder Singh resigned, the party is now considering other names, including Pratap Singh Bajwa, Sukhwinder Singh Randhawa and Ravneet Singh Bittu. Earlier, the party had decided to appoint Sunil Jhakhar as the Chief Minister, but now the party leadership is having second thoughts on his name.

Former President Rahul Gandhi held a meeting late in the night in which party leader Ambika Soni, General Secretary Organisation K.C. Venugopal were present. The meeting ended post midnight on Sunday.

Sources said discussion on a new chief minister was held and also strategy to pacify Amarinder Singh was discussed. Since Ambika Soni hails from Punjab, the party leadership wanted her to become the Chief Minister till elections are held.

Sources said the party wants to project a non Sikh face ahead of the polls to counter the AAP which is gaining ground in the state.

Sources also said that the party wanted a Sikh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, as the state Congress chief and a non Sikh CM candidate combination in the polls.

--IANS

miz/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)