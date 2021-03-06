Congress says Sushmita Dev with party amid differences over seat sharing

-
ALSO READ
Congress to launch 'Save Assam' bus yatra ahead of assembly polls
Rahul Gandhi the only one who can lead the Congress now: Bhupesh Baghel
BJP politicising Punjab rape case due to Bihar elections, says Congress
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi begins poll campaign in Assam
'Believe in civilised dialogue': Congress veteran Sharma's retort to Adhir
-
The Congress on Saturday said
that its women's wing chief Sushmita Dev was with the party, dismissing reports in a section of the press that she has resigned amid differences over seat-sharing.
The reports of Dev's resignation came amid differences with party leaders over seat-sharing with AIUDF.
"It has been brought to the notice of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee that a speculative news about resignation of President, All India Mahila Congress Ms Sushmita Dev is doing the rounds on television and web portals. We want to make it clear that Ms Sushmita Dev has not resigned from the party," party spokesperson Bobbeeta Sharma said in a statement.
Earlier, Dev barged out of a Congress meeting on the selection of candidates at a city hotel, party sources said.
Her supporters also demonstrated against Congress leaders who favoured allotting more seats to AIUDF in the Barak Valley.
However, sources close to Dev said that though there were differences she was sure that those would be resolved soon.
The Congress-led 'Mahajoth' or grand alliance has AIUDF, BPF, CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) and the Anchalik Gana Morcha as its constituents.
The Congress is engaged in hectic parleys with its alliance partners and also within the party over the seat- sharing.
The elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases, beginning on March 27.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU