Congress slams BJP, says Gujarat CM replaced to 'mislead' people

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan's president, defence minister test positive for coronavirus
Why is BJP reluctant to sanction a caste census, counting the OBCs?
Assam: BJP expels 7 more leaders for contesting against party candidates
Wrong narratives are created to create political instability, says PM Modi
Section of Congress, AIUDF in Assam hand in glove with BJP: Sushmita Dev
-
A day after the first-time MLA, Bhupendra Patel was chosen as the new leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Gujarat, Congress leader Raashid Alvi lashed out at the party on Monday and said that the move was to "mislead" the people of the state adding that the party replaces chief ministers to "transfer blame for all their crimes".
Speaking to ANI, Alvi said, "It's is the character of the BJP. Wherever there is the BJP government, there is no trace of development despite the name changing of roads and cities. They believe, it is development. In the name of law and order, the states are witnessing "Jungle Raj". They transfer the blame for all their crime to the name of the Chief Minister and takes them out. And to mislead the people of the state they introduce a new Chief Minister."
"If this is the sole purpose, and I believe it is; then first the Prime Minister should resign. He has destroyed the country in 7 years. He destroyed the economy. The foreign policy is zero, unemployment is roaring like never before. The situation has worsened, so he must resign and a new Prime Minister should be introduced. I believe Gadkari will be a great choice," he added.
Notably, Rupani is the fourth Chief Minister to put in his papers this year. Earlier, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa had resigned and two chief ministers in Uttarakhand--Tirath Singh Rawat and Trivendra Rawat--had also stepped down.
On the other hand, Congress leader Tariq Anwar pinched that the fifth resignation of a chief minister in the party indicates everything is not going well in the past.
"He is the fifth chief minister who has been changed despite the complete majority. It started with Assam then Karnataka, then in Uttarakhand, two chief ministers were changed and now this is Gujarat. Yogi Adityanath is somehow spared, but it's uncertain to say when he will lose his chair. It shows everything is not going well in BJP. PM Modi and his helpers are doing this to stop the anti-incumbency," said Tariq Anwar.
First-time MLA from Ghatlodia constituency, Patel will take oath as the 17th chief minister of Gujarat.
With Assembly polls in the state scheduled to take place in 2022, BJP went with Patel, a Patidar face for the Chief Minister.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU