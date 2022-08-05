Section 144 imposed in New Delhi district ahead of Congress protest

-
Delhi Police have imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the New Delhi district except Jantar Mantar, ahead of the Congress party's call for nationwide protests against inflation and unemployment.
The party has decided to stage a pan-India protest on Friday and hold a demonstration outside the residences of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, however, it was denied by the Delhi Police.
Despite no permission from the Delhi Police, the party leaders said that they will go ahead with their proposed protest march.
Meanwhile, the party workers have started reaching the Congress headquarters at 24, Akbar Road in Delhi. The police have also maintained a strict vigil and have barricaded the road outside the party headquarters.
As per latest reports, hundreds of workers are currently present inside the Congress headquarters.
