DDC polls were farewell party for Muftis, Abdullahs: J&K BJP in-charge

The recent District Development Council (DDC) elections were the farewell party for the Muftis and sons and the Abdullahs and sons, said Jammu and Kashmir BJP in-charge Tarun Chugh on Sunday.
Speaking at the felicitation ceremony of newly-elected DDC candidates, Panch and Sarpanch in the Union Territory organised in Srinagar, Chugh said he sees a future Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir in the current BJP unit of the state.
"I have seen the BJP of 2008, of 2014 and I'm also watching the BJP of 2020. And in this BJP of 2020, I'm seeing the next Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Today I want to say to Abdullah and sons and Mufti and sons, that Jammu and Kashmir is changing," he said.
"This DDC election was a farewell party for Abdullah and sons and Mufti and sons. Even the winning candidates of their party are leaving. When the elections were announced, they said no-body will come to vote. Mehbooba ji said there won't be a hand to hold the tricolor, but now the big bungalows of Gupkar road are shaking," he added.
Chug further alleged that the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was formed by the "old parties" of the region experienced in "looting" and added that the intention of forming the alliance was to stop BJP from growing in the region and stopping development of Jammu and Kashmir.
