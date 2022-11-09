Delhi BJP slams Kejriwal for reopening schools amid severe air quality

-
-
The Delhi unit of BJP on Wednesday came down heavily on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for ordering reopening of schools amid worsening air quality.
Taking to Twitter, it said, "Mat karo bachon ki zindagi ke sath khilwad, Delhi puche kahan ho Kejriwal (Please do not play with children's lives.. Delhi is asking where is Kejriwal missing)".
Speaking to IANS, National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said, "Kejriwalji, we earnestly request that pollution is not an issue of politics, please do not risk our children's lives. Today Delhi is nothing less than a virtual gas chamber with the AQI continuing in the 'extremely severe' category. At places, it is above 350 and 400 in certain areas. Stubble burning is not the only reason for Delhi's pollution, but road dust, construction dust, industrial pollution, vehicle pollution also contribute to it. No action has been taken to tackle the internal causes of pollution".
"You had not even bothered to close the schools till the Delhi BJP experts and parents put pressure on you. Now, before the air pollution is controlled, you are once again risking the children's lives by reopening the schools. Please take long term measures to tackle pollution. Please shift your focus from advertisement to management", he added.
First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 14:30 IST
