ECIL says 'cyber expert' who claimed 2014 polls rigged was not its employee

The self-proclaimed Indian cyber expert, who alleged that the 2014 general election was 'rigged', was not an employee of the (ECIL) as claimed by him, the public sector undertaking said Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference in London via Skype, the man, identified as Syed Shuja, had on Monday claimed that the 2014 general election was rigged through the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The are designed and developed by the The has already rejected the charges and asked the Delhi Police to lodge an FIR against the self-proclaimed cyber expert.



Shuja had also claimed he was part of a team at the

In a letter to Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain, the said that has neither been in the rolls of the ECIL as a regular employee nor was he in any way associated in the design and development of between 2009 to 2014.

"The records of this company have been verified and it is found that Mr has neither been in the rolls of ECIL as a regular employee nor was he in any way associated in the design and development of in ECIL produced between 2009 to 2014," the letter by ECIL chairman and managing director Rear Adm. (retd) Sanjay Chaudey said.