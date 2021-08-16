Congress leader Sushmita Dev quits, was chief of party's women's wing

-
ALSO READ
Congress Committee submits report to Sonia Gandhi on Assembly Polls debacle
Kerala's harmony under stress; time for new development strategy: Sonia
Exempt Covid drugs from GST, transfer Rs 6k to eligible: Sonia Gandhi to PM
Govt should take nation into confidence over Galwan incident: Sonia Gandhi
Sonia Gandhi's initiative to bring Opposition unity welcome: Kapil Sibal
-
Congress leader and the party's women's wing chief Sushmita Dev has quit the party and sent her resignation letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, sources said on Monday.
The sources said that Dev may join the Trinamool Congress. Dev, a former MP, is currently a national spokesperson of the Congress and is the All-India Mahila Congress chief.
She offered no reason for her quitting the party.
In her letter to Gandhi on Sunday, Dev said she was beginning a "new chapter in my life of public service”.
Dev has also changed her Twitter bio to a former member of the party and former chief of the Mahila Congress.
In her letter to Gandhi, Dev said she is resigning from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress.
"I cherish my three-decade long association with the Indian National Congress...I hope I have your good wishes as I begin a new chapter in my life of public service," she said in the letter.
She had met the Congress president along with other leaders of the Assam Congress on Saturday.
Her Twitter account was also temporarily blocked last week after she shared Rahul Gandhi's picture with the parents of the nine-year-old victim of alleged rape and murder in Delhi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU