Congress leader Sushmita Dev quits, was chief of party's women's wing

Congress leader and the party's women's wing chief Sushmita Dev has quit the party and sent her resignation letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, sources said on Monday.

The sources said that Dev may join the Trinamool Congress. Dev, a former MP, is currently a spokesperson of the Congress and is the All-India Mahila Congress chief.

She offered no reason for her quitting the party.

In her letter to Gandhi on Sunday, Dev said she was beginning a "new chapter in my life of public service”.

Dev has also changed her Twitter bio to a former member of the party and former chief of the Mahila Congress.

In her letter to Gandhi, Dev said she is resigning from the primary membership of the Indian Congress.

"I cherish my three-decade long association with the Indian Congress...I hope I have your good wishes as I begin a new chapter in my life of public service," she said in the letter.

She had met the Congress president along with other leaders of the Assam Congress on Saturday.

Her Twitter account was also temporarily blocked last week after she shared Rahul Gandhi's picture with the parents of the nine-year-old victim of alleged rape and murder in Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)