Govt determined to end Naxal menace, says Home Minister Amit Shah

-
ALSO READ
Home Minister Amit Shah on 2-day visit to poll-bound West Bengal, Assam
Home Minister Amit Shah to attend golden jubilee of Himachal's statehood
Home Minister Amit Shah holds roadshow in Bengal's Kharagpur
BJP will not allow Assam to become infiltrators hub again: Amit Shah
Home Minister Shah to attend PMAY event through video conference
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the government is determined to take the ongoing fight against the unrest created by naxals to its logical conclusion.
The minister, who is on a visit to Chhattisgarh, made the comment after paying tributes to the 22 security personnel who were killed by naxals in the state on Saturday.
"Paid tributes to the brave security personnel who were martyred while fighting the naxalites at Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
"The country will never forget your bravery and sacrifice. The whole country stands behind the bereaved families. We are determined to take the ongoing fight against the unrest created by the naxals to its logical conclusion," said Shah.
The minister will chair a meeting at the Police Coordination Centre in Jagdalpur to review the security situation arising out of Saturday's incident and also meet some of the injured security personnel in hospitals, an official said.
Thirty security personnel were injured in the ambush by naxals and were admitted to different hospitals in the state, officials had said on Sunday.
After arriving in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur town from Delhi, Shah paid his last respects at the Police Lines here, where the mortal remains of 14 personnel were kept in coffins draped with the national flag.
Besides Shah, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and other dignitaries also laid wreaths on the coffins.
This is Shah's first visit to the Bastar region of the state after assuming charge of Union home minister, an official said.
The review meeting in Jagdalpur, will be attended by Chief Minister Baghel, senior officials of the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), he said.
Shah will then leave for the Basaguda camp of the CRPF in Bijapur in a chopper and will have an interaction and lunch with the CRPF and state police personnel there, he said.
Security personnel were ambushed by naxals when they were out on a combing operation in a forest along the Bijapur and Sukma districts of the state.
Out of the total 22 fatalities, the CRPF lost eight men, including seven commandos of the CoBRA battalion (CRPF's elite unit) and one jawan of the Bastariya battalion, eight of the other deceased were from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and six from the Special Task Force (STF).
One CRPF inspector is still missing, officials said.
The home minister onSunday vowed to give a befitting response to the Naxals and said that the battle against the extremists will be won through joint effortsby the central and state governments.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU