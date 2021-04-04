PM to address BJP workers across country on party's foundation day on Apr 6

Prime Minister will address the workers across the country on the party's foundation day on April 6.

The prime minister will address the party workers virtually, which will be streamed live on different digital platforms and social media pages of the

To mark the foundation day, workers will organise discussion sessions on the philosophy, culture and policies of the party at all polling booths across the country, BJP's media in-charge Anil Baluni said in a statement on Sunday.

Modi and BJP president JP Nadda will address the party workers across the country on the occasion of its foundation day on April 6, the statement added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was founded in 1980 by the leaders of the erstwhile Jana Sangh, which had merged in 1977 with the Janata Party -- an amalgam of several anti-Congress parties.

In the first Lok Sabha polls it fought in 1984, the BJP won only two seats, but has since gone from strength to strength, winning a majority of seats in Parliament for the first time in 2014 and repeating its success five years later.

