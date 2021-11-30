PM Modi meets top ministers to discuss strategy for winter session

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a meeting with top ministers in Parliament to discuss strategy for the ongoing winter session.
The meeting was joined by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.
The winter session of the Parliament commenced on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on December 23.
