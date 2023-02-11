JUST IN
NDA successful in controlling terror in J&K, insurgency in northeast: Shah
Govt to start digital philately exhibition through reels: Ashwini Vaishnaw
BJP realising Pt Deendayal's dream of development under Modi: CM Adityanath
Gehlot govt misleading people by promising what can't be fulfilled: BJP
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hails ISRO's successful launch of SSLV
If India is bright spot for world, UP is driving growth of country: PM Modi
BJP using money & muscle power to win Tripura polls, says Sitaram Yechury
Uddhav Sena mocks 'cow hug' move, slams PM on silence on 'holy cow' Adani
Prez Droupadi Murmu to begin 2-day visit to her home state Odisha today
What's the shame in using Nehru surname: PM Modi takes dig at Gandhi family
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
BJP realising Pt Deendayal's dream of development under Modi: CM Adityanath
icon-arrow-left
NDA successful in controlling terror in J&K, insurgency in northeast: Shah
Business Standard

Govt to start digital philately exhibition through reels: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Department of Posts will start a Digital Philately exhibition where it will show reels or short videos about stamps on social media platforms, Communications and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said

Topics
Centre | exhibition

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

LIVE: Cabinet approved 9 structural reforms for telcos, says Vaishnaw

The Department of Posts will start a Digital Philately exhibition where it will show reels or short videos about stamps on social media platforms, Communications and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

During the inaugural session of the five-day National Philatelic Exhibition, Amritpex 2023, the minister said that the digital exhibition will start within 20 days.

"We will start Digital Philately Exhibition where information about one stamp per week will be shown on reels," Vaishnaw said.

He said that the short video will be made available on Sunday or Monday of every week to show information about stamps. "We will start this within 20 days,' Vaishnaw said.

The last National Philatelic Exhibition was organised in 2008.

The exhibitors at the event are selected from across the country and the winners at the national exhibition are selected for participation in international philately competition.

Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said that the postal department served people at the last mile, even in slums, during the pandemic.

He said that Postman now just don't bring mail, he has started bringing bank and delivering social service.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Centre

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 16:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU