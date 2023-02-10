If India is bright spot for world, UP is driving growth of country: PM Modi

Prime Minister on Friday asserted that if is a bright spot for the world, then it is Uttar Pradesh which is driving the country's growth.

"Today UP has become a hope. If is a bright spot for the world, then it is UP, which is driving the growth of .

"Within 5-6 years, UP has established a new identity for itself. Now, UP is being identified by good governance. Now, UP is being identified by better law and order, peace and stability. Now, wealth creators here will get new opportunities," Modi said after inaugurating the "Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit, 2023".

The Prime Minister, who is MP from Varanasi, said Uttar Pradesh, which was earlier known as a 'BIMARU' state, is today known for good governance.

BIMARU is a term used earlier to refer to states that have poor economic conditions.

The acronym BIMARU comprises the first letters of four states - Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Modi also mentioned the benefits of millet, which is also known as 'mota anaj' and has emerged as a superfood today.

He said, millets, "which we now call 'Shri Anna', have very high nutritional value. Our effort is that India's 'Shri Anna' addresses global nutrition security".

The Prime Minister said, "Today, the aspirations of the society of India are giving a push to the governments. And, these aspirations are also bringing speed to the developmental works".

"Today, India is carrying out reforms not out of compulsion, but out of conviction," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 is being held from February 10-12.

It is the flagship investment summit of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The summit will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks and leaders from across the world to explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla and N Chandrasekaran also addressed the event.

