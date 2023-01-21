JUST IN
Business Standard

Instagram overfocused on videos, reels last year, says Chief Mosseri

The head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, thinks that traditional photo posts suffered last year because of the platform's lopsided emphasis on videos and reels

Topics
Instagram | Social media apps

IANS  |  San Francisco 

The hearing follows reporting by the Wall Street Journal that Facebook understood the negative effects its photo-sharing app, Instagram, has on young users, including anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts, and yet downplayed the research.

The head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, thinks that traditional photo posts suffered last year because of the platform's lopsided emphasis on videos and reels.

While answering a question from his weekly Q&A about photographers 'losing faith' in Instagram as a platform for showcasing their work, Mosseri mentioned, "I think we were overfocused on video in 2022 and pushed ranking too far and basically showed too many videos and not enough photos," reports The Verge.

According to Mosseri, the company has since been working behind the scenes to restore a more equitable balance, and internal analytics indicate that it is effective.

"Things like how often someone likes photos versus videos and how often someone comments on photos versus videos are roughly equal, which is a good sign that things are balanced," Mosseri mentioned.

"To the degree that there is more video on Instagram over time, it's going to be because that's what's driving overall engagement more. But photos are always going to be an important part of what we do," he added.

During the Q&A, Mosseri also addressed spam on the platform, which is still a constant concern, the report said.

"We definitely have spam and bots on Instagram. We're doing our best to reduce it. I'm particularly worried about comments right now; it's something that we're actually actively looking into and hope to improve over the course of the year," he said.

--IANS

aj/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 15:27 IST

