Gujarat results show deep-rooted bond between people and BJP: PM Modi

Prime Minister on Tuesday thanked the people of after the comprehensively won the local body polls in the state, and said the results reaffirm the deep-rooted bond between them and the

"Results of the local body polls across and Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation reaffirm the deep-rooted bond between the people of and Gratitude to the people for repeatedly blessing us. Kudos to all @BJP4Gujarat Karyakartas for working hard at the grassroots," he tweeted.

In his reaction, BJP president J P Nadda said the win highlights people's continuous faith in Modi's leadership and the BJP's pro-people policies.

The ruling BJP retained the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) and won in two other civic bodies in Gujarat, while the Congress wrested the Bhanvad municipality in Devbhumi-Dwarka district from the saffron party.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)