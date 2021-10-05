UP: FIR filed against Priyanka Gandhi, 10 others for 'disturbing peace'

-
Uttar Pradesh Police has registered an FIR against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and 11 others for disturbing peace in the state.
According to Hargaon Police station SHO Brijesh Tripathi, a case has been filed against 11 including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Devindra Hooda and Ajay Kumar Lallu under Section 107/16 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Congress has alleged that she was arrested yesterday while she was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri.
Earlier in the day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had claimed that she has been detained for the last 28 hours without any order or FIR.
As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) had on Sunday issued a statement regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.
FIR registered against 11 people including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deependra Hooda and Ajay Kumar Lallu for disturbing peace: SHO Hargaon Police Station, Sitapur district https://t.co/la2JDwfGg3— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 5, 2021
Meanwhile, refuting SKM's allegations, MoS Teni said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants merged with protesting farmers and pelted the stones on the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'.
