Has Thackeray sought permission from Sonia Gandhi to meet KCR, asks BJP

As Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to meet his Maharashtra counterpart and chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya attacked Thackeray if he has sought permission from Congress chief Sonia Gandhi before scheduling the meeting with

Speaking to ANI, Somaiya said, "In Mumbai, will be meeting Thackeray. A similar meeting had happened between West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Thackeray, with an attempt non-Congress non-BJP front. But within a few days, Shiv Sena ruled out any alliance with her."

He further asked, "Has Thackeray taken permission from Sonia Gandhi before scheduling the meeting?"

Days after giving a call to Opposition parties to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will visit Mumbai on Sunday where he is scheduled to meet his Maharashtra counterpart and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

K Chandrashekar Rao had earlier hit out at the BJP and said that it should be "expelled" from the country or else the country will be "ruined". He also called for political forces coming together to "oust" the BJP from power.

As part of efforts to bring various opposition parties together against the BJP, is also planning to meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)