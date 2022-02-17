Immediately enact anti-conversion law in Tamil Nadu, says BJP

Demanding immediate and unconditional release of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) students and leaders, the has demanded that the government should immediately enact an anti-conversion law in in the coming session of the state Assembly.

Mahila Morcha national president and MLA from Coimbatore Vanathi Srinivasan has condemned the government for arresting and putting behind bars 33 students and leaders of the ABVP, who held a peaceful protest, in Chennai city on February 14.

She said that the students and activists of ABVP were merely seeking justice for Lavanya, a school student who committed suicide after her school authorities forced her to convert and harassed her after she refused in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district.

Srinivasan said that the protesting students, belonging to ABVP, were merely exercising their democratic right, sitting on a dharna and raising slogans seeking justice for Lavanya.

The protest was held in front of Chief Minister of M.K. Stalin's residence in Chennai. The 33 students, including ABVP National General Secretary Nidhi Tripathi, were arrested while protesting and were remanded to custody after foisting false charges and criminal cases against them.

"I strongly deplore this behaviour of the government. I wish to remind Chief Minister Stalin that he cannot suppress the voices that will fight till Lavanya gets justice. Our resolve will get only stronger. I urge the chief minister and the DMK government to release the 33 students unconditionally and immediately. I seek justice for Lavanya by initiating criminal proceedings against the school authorities, who harassed her to convert her religion, thereby forcing her to take the extreme step," she said.

Srinivasan demanded that the DMK government should immediately enact an anti-conversion law in in the coming session of the state Assembly, which will be true justice rendered to Lavanya and her family members.

