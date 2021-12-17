'High command should step in to tame Tharoor': Kerala Cong leader

-
The infighting within the Congress party in Kerala has deepened after former State Congress chief Mullapally Ramachandran openly criticised Lok Sabha MP Tharoor on Friday and asked the party high command to take note of his statements.
Ramachandran said that it was high time that the High Command stepped in and reined in Tharoor. "He is first and foremost a Congress MP and hence he has to follow the basic discipline that all Congressmen have to adhere to and for that the High Command should step in. It is of least importance on Tharoor's international acclaim and status as more important is the party and its policies," said Ramachandran.
The state party leadership appeared to be unhappy after Tharoor, while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Lulu mall here on Thursday, said he 'stands for development' and came in support of the Chief Minister.
"When I say that certain people would find it awkward. But, I don't think we should refrain from congratulating people for the work they do," said Tharoor.
Soon after making this statement, Tharoor came under fire from the party leaders.
The state party leadership, besides several Congress MPs from the state, are also upset with Tharoor on his stand on K-Rail, when he did not sign a memorandum of all Congress MPs from Kerala asking the Union Railway Minister not to sanction the project.
Earlier also, Tharoor took a diametrically opposite stand when the Left and the Congress-led UDF came together to strongly oppose handing over the Thiruvananthapuram international airport to Adani.
Meanwhile, on Friday seeing the strong displeasure coming in from the Congress party Tharoor took to his Facebook and wrote, "enjoyed discussing Kerala's development with CM Pinarayi Vijayan. On some issues it is necessary to put political differences aside and get on with growth. The young people of our state deserve opportunities that the current economic situation does not offer them".
