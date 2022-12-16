HP CM Sukhvinder Sukhu reaches Jaipur to join Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra

-
ALSO READ
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to take oath as Himachal's chief minister today
CM Sukhu asks officers to come up with innovative ideas for welfare
Meet Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a watchman once and now at the gates of glory
Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu next Himachal CM, Agnihotri his deputy: Congress
Cabinet formation will be done as per high command guidelines: Himachal CM
-
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri arrived here from Delhi on Thursday night to join the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra.
The two were accompanied by Congress Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajeev Shukla.
Sukhu and the others were received at the airport by state Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) Minister Mahesh Joshi, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, MLAs Rafiq Khan and Amin Kagzi and other party leaders and workers.
Sukhu will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is being led by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in Dausa.
The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Rajasthan on December 4. It will cover a distance of about 500 km over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21. It will complete 100 days on Friday.
The foot march, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude in Kashmir after covering a distance of 3,570 km.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 07:59 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU