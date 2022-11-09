If AAP wins MCD polls, garbage mountains will disappear in 5 yrs: Sisodia

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (PTI Photo)
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (PTI Photo)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said people will vote for the AAP in the upcoming municipal polls to clear the "garbage of the BJP" and if the Arvind Kejriwal-led party comes to power in the MCD, it will make the "mountains" of trash disappear from the city in five years.

Sisodia said this while interacting with reporters after visiting the Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi.

Just to show that the height of the Ghazipur landfill has come down, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has taken garbage from it and dumped it in nearby areas, he alleged, adding that the saffron party lacks the intention to solve the problem.

In the December 4 MCD election, people will vote for "jhadu" (the Aam Aadmi Party's poll symbol) to "clear the garbage of the BJP" for a clean Delhi, Sisodia said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself is an engineer and makes meticulous plans, he said, adding that a plan has also been made to clear the mountains of garbage and trash piled up in various parts of Delhi.

If the AAP comes to power in the MCD, "all mountains of garbage in Delhi will disappear in five years. We have a plan," Sisodia said when asked about a timeline.

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 13:17 IST

