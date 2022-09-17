India didn't give freebies during covid, helped with free ration: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday claimed that India was the only country in the world during the coronavirus pandemic that did not go give freebies but helped 80 crore people with free ration.
The chief minister said this addressing a gathering here at Indira Gandhi Prathisthaan after inaugurating an exhibition to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"India was the only country, which did not distribute any 'revrhi' (freebies) but when the need arose, free ration was provided to 80 crore people. And, more than 200 crore free vaccine doses were also made available," he said.
"India was the only country that did not waver during the coronavirus pandemic and but continued its journey forward with full patience and strength. The credit for this goes to the leadership of the PM," Adityanath said.
The chief minister said it is a matter of pride that the country has emerged as the fifth largest economy in the world. India's ability is being recognised at the global platform under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
