BJP plans to extend 'Modi@20' sessions ahead of Rajasthan Assembly polls

The plans to organise more sessions on 'Modi@20', a compilation of chapters by "intellectuals and domain experts" on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Rajasthan, a party leader said.

"We have already organised 36 programmes in . We had earlier planned to organise 50 programmes but, looking at the response, we are now going to hold 80-100 programmes," said Vasudev Devnani, MLA and state convener for the programmes.

During the interactive programmes, Union ministers, senior leaders and intellectuals discuss the work and personality of PM Modi, apart from the contents of the book.

"The works and achievements of PM Modi are highlighted in the programmes, which are attended by intellectuals. The general public is connecting to these sessions and the response is overwhelming. Through these programmes, the image of PM Modi is becoming like that of a messiah," Devnani said.

The party is using the programmes as a platform to publicise the works of PM Modi in every district ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections in the state.

Devnani said if required, the programmes will cover each of Rajasthan's 200 Assembly constituencies.

"The impact of the programmes have been encouraging. We have got a great response from youths, intellectuals and professionals," he said.

