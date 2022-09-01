Industrialists leaving India due to Centre's policies: Telangana CM KCR

-
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying due to his government's policies, industrialists are leaving the country and the value of the rupee against the dollars is at all time low.
"The people of the country are struggling for basic amenities like water and power but the Central government is not working on it. The prices of petrol, diesel and food and domestic items are increasing every day. Everyone knows how Modi ji is running the government. Due to his failure, people are paying the price. There is no development in the country, they are just shouting slogans in the favour of the center," he said in his Patna visit.
"Modi ji promised to provide houses to every countryman till 2022 and the income of farmers will double. What happened to 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign? Everyone knows that all promises are not fulfilled.
"They (the BJP) are dividing the society in the name of religion which is extremely dangerous for the country. What happened to Make in India as large numbers of goods are coming from China," he said.
"I met Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and discussed various points. Among them, one of the points of discussion was to uproot the Narendra Modi government from the center. Narendra Modi has ruled the country for the last 8 years and the country has reached the stage of destruction," KCR, as the leader is popularly called, said.
"The farmers of the country stayed for 14 months on the borders of Delhi but what has the Centre done for them. Centre has brought the Agneepath scheme without discussing the important issue like this with opposition parties," he added.
