Jungle Raj prevailing in Bihar, people fed up with govt: Dinesh Sharma

The people of Bihar are fed up with the Nitish Kumar government as "jungle raj" (lawlessness) prevails in the state, BJP leader Dinesh Sharma said on Sunday.
He alleged that anti-social elements have been roaming freely in Bihar ever since Kumar joined hands with the RJD.
"Nitish-Tejashwi-free Bihar has become the voice of people of the state," the former deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh told reporters here.
Terming Nitish Kumar "the biggest opportunist", Sharma said the Bihar chief minister's statements against the BJP are just desperate acts.
About the BSP and Samajwadi party's demand for a caste survey, he said these parties never made such a move while in power.
"They raised the issue since they have so far not succeeded in dividing people based on caste and religion," the BJP leader alleged.
First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 07:41 IST
