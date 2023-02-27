JUST IN
Partha Chatterjee steps down as president of top management institute
Amit Shah afraid of losing seats, visiting Bihar repeatedly: Tejashwi Yadav
Mamata can be a game changer in 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Shatrughan Sinha
Don't allow people coming from outside to impose CAA, NRC: Mamata Banerjee
Kushwaha resigns from JDU, announces new party Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal
2023 panchayat polls for Trinamool Congress is a springboard for 2024
Over 81% turnout in Tripura polls, several incidents of violence reported
Constitutional crisis looms as WB govt yet to relieve principal Secy to Guv
BJP President J P Nadda to address rallies in West Bengal on Sunday
BJP promises greater autonomy to tribals, rise in farmers aid in Tripura
You are here: Home » Politics » News » East
AAP to protest across India against Sisodia's arrest in liquor policy case
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Jungle Raj prevailing in Bihar, people fed up with govt: Dinesh Sharma

He alleged that anti-social elements have been roaming freely in Bihar ever since Kumar joined hands with the RJD

Topics
Nitish Kumar | Bihar government | Dinesh Sharma

Press Trust of India  |  Mathura 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (PTI Photo)
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (PTI Photo)

The people of Bihar are fed up with the Nitish Kumar government as "jungle raj" (lawlessness) prevails in the state, BJP leader Dinesh Sharma said on Sunday.

He alleged that anti-social elements have been roaming freely in Bihar ever since Kumar joined hands with the RJD.

"Nitish-Tejashwi-free Bihar has become the voice of people of the state," the former deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh told reporters here.

Terming Nitish Kumar "the biggest opportunist", Sharma said the Bihar chief minister's statements against the BJP are just desperate acts.

About the BSP and Samajwadi party's demand for a caste survey, he said these parties never made such a move while in power.

"They raised the issue since they have so far not succeeded in dividing people based on caste and religion," the BJP leader alleged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nitish Kumar

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 07:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU