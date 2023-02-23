JUST IN
Don't allow people coming from outside to impose CAA, NRC: Mamata Banerjee
Kushwaha resigns from JDU, announces new party Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal
2023 panchayat polls for Trinamool Congress is a springboard for 2024
Over 81% turnout in Tripura polls, several incidents of violence reported
Constitutional crisis looms as WB govt yet to relieve principal Secy to Guv
BJP President J P Nadda to address rallies in West Bengal on Sunday
BJP promises greater autonomy to tribals, rise in farmers aid in Tripura
HM Amit Shah, Bengal CM Banerjee to arrive in poll-bound Tripura today
Nagaland polls: Only 6 candidates file nominations, deadline tomorrow
BJP slams TMC's Abhishek Banerjee over his remark on Bengal Panchayat polls
You are here: Home » Politics » News » East
SC allows Palaniswami to continue as AIADMK interim general secretary
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Mamata can be a game changer in 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Shatrughan Sinha

Amid opposition unity talks to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bollywood star Shatrughan Sinha said that party chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee can be a game changer

Topics
Shatrughan Sinha | Mamata Banerjee | Lok Sabha

IANS  |  Patna 

Shatrughan Sinha (Photo Credit: Official website of the BJP MP)
Shatrughan Sinha (Photo Credit: Official website of the BJP MP)

Amid opposition unity talks to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool leader and Bollywood star Shatrughan Sinha said that party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee can be a game changer.

"Mamata Benerjee is a very powerful and capable chief minister. She could be the game changer in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. At present, the entire country is demanding for the opposition unity and I am sure that opposition parties will be united," Sinha said on Wednesday.

"Bad days of Narendra Modi and the BJP are not far. They have not fulfilled promises made to the people. I am sure if opposition parties show strong will, the BJP will decimate to less than 100 seats in 2024," Sinha said.

Reacting on the current political situation of Bihar, Sinha said: " When Narendra Modi can become prime minister of the country, then why Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav cannot become the chief minister of Bihar. "What is wrong in it," he said.

Sinha also congratulated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for AAP winning the Mayoral poll in MCD.

"I knew the mayor will be elected from AAP. I congratulate CM Arvind Kejriwal, people of Delhi and AAP workers for it."

--IANS

ajk/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Shatrughan Sinha

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 13:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU