Mamata can be a game changer in 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Shatrughan Sinha

Amid opposition unity talks to take on the BJP in the 2024 elections, Trinamool leader and Bollywood star said that party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister can be a game changer.

"Mamata Benerjee is a very powerful and capable chief minister. She could be the game changer in the 2024 election. At present, the entire country is demanding for the opposition unity and I am sure that opposition parties will be united," Sinha said on Wednesday.

"Bad days of Narendra Modi and the BJP are not far. They have not fulfilled promises made to the people. I am sure if opposition parties show strong will, the BJP will decimate to less than 100 seats in 2024," Sinha said.

Reacting on the current political situation of Bihar, Sinha said: " When Narendra Modi can become prime minister of the country, then why Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav cannot become the chief minister of Bihar. "What is wrong in it," he said.

Sinha also congratulated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for AAP winning the Mayoral poll in MCD.

"I knew the mayor will be elected from AAP. I congratulate CM Arvind Kejriwal, people of Delhi and AAP workers for it."

--IANS

ajk/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)