Congress has revived after Jyotiraditya Scindia left: Digvijaya Singh

Digvijaya Singh has said that party has revived after Jyotiraditya Scindia left Congress

ANI  |  General News 

Digvijaya Singh said the Congress party faced no danger in Madhya Pradesh. Photo: ANI
Digvijaya Singh. Photo: ANI

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh has said that party has revived after Jyotiraditya Scindia left Congress.

"People used to say that with the going away of Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress party will be finished in Gwalior-Chambal division. I say that Congress has revived after he left," Scindia said during a press conference here.

"I had never expected that Jyotiraditya Scindia - whom Congress party gave everything, who was one of those closest to Rahul, Priyanka and Sonia Gandhi, who was a member of the Congress Working Committee - will leave the party and go away," Singh added.

Former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had on March 11 joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after he ended his 18-years-old association with the Congress party. Last month, he was elected to Rajya Sabha.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 07:11 IST

