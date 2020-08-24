Congress has revived after Jyotiraditya Scindia left: Digvijaya Singh

Former Chief Minister has said that party has revived after left

"People used to say that with the going away of Jyotiraditya Scindia, party will be finished in Gwalior-Chambal division. I say that has revived after he left," Scindia said during a press conference here.

"I had never expected that - whom Congress party gave everything, who was one of those closest to Rahul, Priyanka and Sonia Gandhi, who was a member of the Congress Working Committee - will leave the party and go away," Singh added.

Former Union minister had on March 11 joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after he ended his 18-years-old association with the Congress party. Last month, he was elected to Rajya Sabha.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)