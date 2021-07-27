New Karnataka CM: BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru today evening

Initiating the formal processto replace B S Yediyurappa, who resigned as Chief Minister, the central leadership has directed the state unit to convene a meeting of the legislature party here on Tuesday evening.

"There is a legislature party meeting today at 7 pm at a private hotel," Basavaraj S Bommai, who served as Home Minister in the dissolved B S Yediyurappa Cabinet, told reporters here.

After this, a meeting of the Parliamentary Board will be held where a final decision (on the new Chief Minister) will be taken, he said.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy, along with general secretary and in-charge Arun Singh -- the observers from the BJP central leadership -- are expected to attend the legislature party meeting, a top party functionary told PTI.

Yediyurappa on Monday resigned his post exactly on the day he completed his two years in office.

