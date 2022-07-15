KCR will be hat-trick CM after 2023 polls in Telangana, says K T Rama Rao

-
TRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Friday claimed that the ruling party will once again form government in Telangana after 2023 Assembly polls by winning over 90 seats.
Speaking to reporters, he said recent surveys conducted by both the Congress and BJP prove that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will be the hat-trick CM after the 2023 elections.
According to our internal survey, TRS will win over 90 seats (in the 119 member-House). It indicates the faith people reposed on TRS even after eight years of rule, the Telangana Minister said.
Ruling out early Assembly elections in the state, Rama Rao said, KCR has already given a clarification on that.
Referring to the allegation that BJP is using constitutional bodies such as ED and Income Tax against political opponents, he said KCR cannot be intimidated.
He alleged that the NDA government at the Centre has not allocated even a single rupee to Hyderabad, which is reeling under floods following heavy rains.
